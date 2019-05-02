NORTH PORT — It’s been nearly nine years in the planning, but the city’s new Aquatic Center is on schedule to open in July.
New, tall aerial water slides have been put into place, pools have been pressure tested and signs are being erected.
“I wouldn’t suggest trying out the water slides just yet,” said Lindsey Saller, the Parks & Recreation Department’s Aquatics Supervisor.
There currently is no water in the slides and at present the tubes end approximately 30 feet above the dry swimming pool.
The approximately $12 million center features a lazy river float course, three water slides, a children’s play area, a 25-meter stretch pool, a concession area and a locker room/restroom building.
The center, along West Price Boulevard next to the Morgan Family Community Center, is about to start hiring staff for the facility.
Admission costs vary, but the basic rate for a North Port resident will be $8. For non-residents, the admission rate is $12. There are discounts for children, seniors, members of the armed forces and veterans.
Through the decades, there were at least 70 City Commission meetings and 38 city commissioners who discussed the concept of a pool or aquatic center in North Port.
Laura Ansell, the department’s communications and outreach coordinator, said all are welcome once the center opens, however, the primary reason the facility was constructed was for the “enjoyment of the residents of North Port.”
Ansell said the site will be “one to enjoy and remember.” Construction of the facility began in June of 2018. The design of the facility began in 2010.
