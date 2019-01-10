WEST VILLAGES — With the new year comes the start of the Major League Baseball’s spring training and the soon-to-be opened CoolToday Park.
While the Atlanta Braves are in the process of moving to North Port — the first 16 games will be played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports — the last game March 24 will be played at CoolToday Park in West Villages.
Tickets for the games in Lake Buena Vista have already gone on sale.
Locally, fans will be able to buy their tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 for the March 24 game.
The first pitch is at 4:05 p.m. on that day.
Tickets will range between $10-$45 and will be available online, according to the Braves. The final game of the season — and the first one in North Port — is against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Braves full spring training season begins at CoolToday Park in 2020.
As the clock ticks down for the sale of single-game tickets, there is still an opportunity for those who want to buy season tickets for the 2020 season.
Those tickets include the single game in March. Season ticket benefits also include private events, meeting with Hall of Fame players and other exclusive items.
Ticket sales for the March 24 game begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and can be purchased online at www.braves.com/tickets. Season tickets are also still available by visiting the same link.
For more information, call the Braves Spring Training facility at 941-413-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.