Braves fans

Atlanta Braves fans from Venice, 11-year-old Aiden Cary, rear, and brother Silas Cary, 5, came out Friday to CoolToday Park for a spring training session where they got to meet all of their favorite Braves players.  

Happening today is "The BIG Rally," set for 1-4 p.m., on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., in North Port. The rally is a community party with events including youth baseball and softball skill instruction, an inflatable demolition game/inflatable tomahawk throw, speed-pitch station, and other giant yard games, food, bands and Braves representatives. Vendors will sell food and refreshments. The Rotary Club of North Port Central will sell beer and wine. A highlight will be dachshunds competing for the title "North Port's Top Dox." North Port resident and "America's Got Talent" alum Emanne Beasha will sing the national anthem.

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
