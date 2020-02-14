Atlanta Braves fans from Venice, 11-year-old Aiden Cary, rear, and brother Silas Cary, 5, came out Friday to CoolToday Park for a spring training session where they got to meet all of their favorite Braves players.
Happening today is "The BIG Rally," set for 1-4 p.m., on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., in North Port. The rally is a community party with events including youth baseball and softball skill instruction, an inflatable demolition game/inflatable tomahawk throw, speed-pitch station, and other giant yard games, food, bands and Braves representatives. Vendors will sell food and refreshments. The Rotary Club of North Port Central will sell beer and wine. A highlight will be dachshunds competing for the title "North Port's Top Dox." North Port resident and "America's Got Talent" alum Emanne Beasha will sing the national anthem.
