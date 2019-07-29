STAFF REPORT

School’s almost in session, and shoppers can soon snag notebooks, backpacks, and other supplies without having to pay for sales tax.

Florida’s tax-free holiday has been extended for five days this year, and will begin Friday, Aug. 2.

The average American family shopping for K-12 students is expected to spend $696.70 this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The Sun has compiled a list of items that qualify for tax exemption below.

• School supplies that cost $15 or less — such as binders, calculators, colored pencils, pens and lunch boxes — are exempt.

• Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less are also exempt. Eligible items include baby clothes, coats, wallets, jeans, and backpacks, among others.

• Work, school and athletic uniforms — excluding pads — also qualify.

• Computers and certain computer accessories priced at $1,000 or less are exempt. Computers include desktops, laptops and tablets, but they must be for noncommercial or personal use.

• Headphones, keyboards, ink cartridges and hard drives are also exempt during the time frame.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments