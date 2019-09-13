SARASOTA — Area teachers are invited to hear from nearly 50 arts, culture and science providers who will discuss field trips and in-class learning experiences that will be available this school year.
The fourth annual ED-stravaganza will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Suncoast Technical College, located at 4748 Beneva Riad, Sarasota.
The event is open to public school teachers from Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, according to a news release.
In addition to dozens of exhibits, demonstrations and live performances throughout the day, representatives from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and the Education Foundation of Sarasota County will be on-hand to discuss grants available to public school teachers seeking to fund active learning experiences for their students.
Teachers who attend the event will also be eligible to win more than $3,000 in awards to be used toward EdExploreSRQ Explorations, including two grand prizes of $750 each for the north and south Sarasota County school with the most teachers in attendance, the release said.
For more information on the event, visit the EdExploreSRQ website or Facebook page. Teachers can also email Angela Hartvigsen at angela.hartvigsen@SarasotaCountySchools.net.
