Louise Hall and her portrait by artist Dee Dee Gozion pose Friday at North Port Art Center. The portrait, "Louise," received first place and the People's Choice award for the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces art reception.
Construction along North Port highways and roads is a common sight - and a familiar scene in North Port made it into a piece of art by Darlene Cramer. She received second place Friday in the 2-D category for the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces contest.
Angela Letteriie received third place Friday in the 2-D category for "Please Give Me an Abbe's Donut" during the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces art reception held Friday at the North Port Art Center.
An honorable mention was presented to Carol Wilton's pen/ink/watercolor piece "San Pedro Catholic Church" during Friday's North Port Recognizable Places and Faces art reception held at the North Port Art Center.
Louise Hall and her portrait by artist Dee Dee Gozion pose Friday at North Port Art Center. The portrait, "Louise," received first place and the People's Choice award for the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces art reception.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
North Port Mayor Chris Hanks with his portrait, a piece by MaryAnne Jacobson, who won third place Friday in the Teacher and Professionals category at North Port Art Center.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
The "Mr. Barry" action figure by Clare Harvey and Barry Thorne was awarded first place in the 3-D category on Friday at North Port Art Center for the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces show.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Construction along North Port highways and roads is a common sight - and a familiar scene in North Port made it into a piece of art by Darlene Cramer. She received second place Friday in the 2-D category for the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces contest.
.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Barbara Archer Baldwin's "Library Ibises" received the second place in the Teacher's & Pro category Friday at an event held at the North Port Art Center.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
In the Teachers & Professionals category for North Port Recognizable Places and Faces, the first place was presented Friday to Zoe Hale for "Sand Hill Cranes of North Port."
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke was the judge Friday for the North Port Art Center Reception Show on "North Port Recognizable Places and Faces."
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Angela Letteriie received third place Friday in the 2-D category for "Please Give Me an Abbe's Donut" during the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces art reception held Friday at the North Port Art Center.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Carol Dawkin and the pastel "Sabal Trace Golf Country Club" received an honorable mention Friday at the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces art reception held at North Port Art Center.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
The photograph "Myakka Boat Launch" by Beverly Eaton' received second place during the North Port Recognizable Places and Faces art reception held Friday at North Port Art Center.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
An honorable mention was presented to Carol Wilton's pen/ink/watercolor piece "San Pedro Catholic Church" during Friday's North Port Recognizable Places and Faces art reception held at the North Port Art Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.