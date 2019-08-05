The 2019 Funtastic Art Camp began June 3 and ran through Friday.

It ended with a show on Friday called “Cirque du Funtastique!”

The 12th annual program included eight different art-themed weeks, at the North Port Art Center, off Sam Shapos Way. All the campers received a $20 scholarship toward more art education.

For more photos from the event, visit www.yoursun.com/northport

SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments