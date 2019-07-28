Staff Report
NORTH PORT — The North Port Art Center has received a combined grant of nearly $20,000 for its lighting in the facility.
The grant from the Marie Selby Foundation allows the center to replace its lighting “with cooler, brighter and more efficient lighting,” according to a news release.
The Marie Selby Foundation grant was worth $14,8000 and another $5,000 came from the center itself to complete the work.
It “allowed us to replace old fluorescent lighting at the Art Center with all new cooler, brighter and more efficient lights. These lights allow for viewing our art in truer colors and also in keeping the center cooler, which is helping lower AC costs,” the center said in a news release.
The news release noted the commitment of the Marie Selby Foundation to further arts and culture in the region with the art center appreciating the grant.
“I am so pleased with the results of the new lighting,” said Executive Director Dara Diane Gozion. “They have brightened the Art Center tremendously. We are honored to be a recipient of this grant.”
The center is online at www.northportartcenter.org or more information can be found at 941-423-6460.
