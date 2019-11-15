staff writer
NORTH PORT — It’s going to be an artsy weekend in North Port.
The city will host another Arts on the Green event on Saturday. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
The public is invited to come out to this event, which showcases and promotes the creativity and passionate work of the local art community. The event showcases the work of local artists, musicians, and poets, and is presented in collaboration with the North Port Art Center, North Port Arts Advisory Board, and Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.
Arts on the Green is open to all ages with free parking and free admission. Attendees can enjoy demonstrations by local artists and peruse the merchandise and food vendors.
For more information, visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/ArtsOnTheGreen.
Saturday will also feature the unveiling of a large roseate spoonbill statue that the city purchased for $10,000.
The statue unveiling, at West Price Boulevard and Sumter Avenue, will take place at 11 a.m. The 10-foot-high steel statue is part of the city’s program to place statues through different areas in the city.
Both events are open to the public at no charge.
