NORTH PORT - Moving the annual Arts on the Green event in North Port means a different time frame for entering art for the poster.
North Port Parks & Recreation announced Monday it has opened the contest for the event's poster contest.
Any artist, from "from industry professionals to students," is invited to submit entries, the city said in a news release.
"The contest is open to anyone who wishes to share their artistic creativity to promote this year’s theme – incorporating 60 years of the city’s history," the city said in the news release.
The artwork that wins will be the 2019 Arts on the Green poster.
Submission deadline is Aug. 30. The artist of the winning poster will be lauded at the event in November.
Arts on the Green is set to take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., the city noted.
Entries should be delivered to the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, or emailed to Devon Poulos, recreation program coordinator at dpoulos@cityofnorthport.com.
"Posters must be the artists own original work and free of all copyrighted material," the city's news release states. "Posters must be a minimum of 8 ½ inches x 11 inches and a maximum of 11 inches x 17 inches. The artwork may be of any medium (painting, drawing, photography, digital art, etc.) as long as it is two-dimensional."
The city noted the posters will be probably on public display so the work should be "easy to see or read."
The North Port Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will select the winner Sept. 19.
The city noted the submitted artwork becomes the property of North Port and can be reproduced.
For more information, contact Devon Poulos at 941-240-8123.
