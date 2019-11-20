North Port celebrated Arts on the Green on Saturday at City Green. Local artists, crafters and musicians came to showed their talents. The event was sponsored by the city’s Parks & Recreation Department in collaboration with the North Port Art Center, with the support of the volunteer members of the city’s Art Advisory Board and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.
