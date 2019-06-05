NORTH PORT — An Asian water monitor was spotted last week in North Port. The next day, another was captured in Venice.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to trap the semi-aquatic lizard that remains loose in North Port after it was first seen on May 31.
The lizard is not native to Florida, and due to its generalist diet, it has the potential to threaten native species of wildlife in Florida, FWC officials said. They also can be dangerous toward small pets.
The second water monitor was trapped and removed from the Venice area June 1 after it was seen in the wild.
Both lizards are believed to have been pets that escaped or were accidentally released into the wild, according to information from the FWC.
The FWC does not know whether the two incidents are related.
FWC officials encourage the public to report any water monitor sightings to IveGot1.org or to its Exotic Species Hotline at 888-483-4681.
