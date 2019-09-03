SARASOTA — Members of the community said the Sarasota County Schools board should feel "ashamed" for the situation between one of its leaders and an administrative assistant.
And on Tuesday night, the administrative assistant spoke to the board, telling those watching she was facing her fears. The School Board stayed silent, noting they could not comment during an open investigation.
It's been four months since the investigation into Sarasota County Schools Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby began.
Maultsby, who remains on paid administrative leave, is being investigated for his behavior against his administrative assistant Cheraina Bonner.
Amid the controversy, Maultsby's contract was extended in the spring.
On Tuesday night during the Sarasota County School Board meeting, the board heard from more than 10 people in support of Bonner and Bonner herself spoke out against the treatment she has received.
Bonner made the allegations against Maultbsy, earlier this spring. She accused him of sending her suggestive text messages, including an early morning Christmas video where he appeared to be drunkenly serenading her — some 831 messages were exchanged between Bonner and Maultsby.
Recently, the board expanded the investigation - adding to it Bonner who had been seen having lunch with Pat Gardner president of the Sarasota Classified/Teacher's Association.
The request to add to the investigation into Bonner was made by Superintendent Todd Bowden in August. Bonner is not considered classified staff and is not represented by the teacher's union.
Garder spoke at the Tuesday night meeting said Bonner did not need her to stand up for her. Also speaking on Bonner's behalf was her attorney, Sara Blackwell.
Blackwell told School Board member Caroline Zucker to excuse herself from the vote as she had previously stated that she was there when Bonner made her claim.
She added it was not personal, but Zucker should step back from the vote for the sake of the taxpayers.
Retired Sarasota County Schools employee Dorothy Clark also spoke out in defense of Bonner.
“I'm ashamed of my school board - and especially you Dr. Bowden. What you have done to this young lady you would not have done to your daughter,” Clark told the board.
Clark said the board should feel shame, especially three longtime School Board members.
“Wake up," Clark said. "This young lady should not have been treated like that.”
Elizabeth Williams, Bonner's aunt, spoke out against the treatment of her niece from the School Board.
“We're not going to let him win, so what I need you guys to think about is the situation she's going through,” Williams said.
Williams admonished Bowden and how he has responded to the situation.
Bonner, who spoke during the meeting, was brought to tears in response to the situation. In her 3-minute speech to the board, she told them that she felt belittled and humiliated by the treatment she has received.
She also took aim at Bowden.
"It is shameful that Dr. Bowden didn't think enough of me as an individual or employee of the organization that he serves as chief executor over."
Bonner spoke to the Sun following the meeting, saying she's been impacted by the situation.
The audio clip Maultsby sent Bonner was played by one of the speakers. Bonner said it still causes her anxiety.
"I live this everyday, I still have to face my fears," Bonner said.
Bonner added this was the first time her two children had heard the recording. She has her family's support but she finds it difficult.
"It's still hard," Bonner said.
Bonner's family, including her mother came to the meeting, which she said it made it easier to speak.
Prior to the statements from residents, Sarasota County School Board attorney Art Hardy advised the board they could not comment, as it was an ongoing investigation.
School Board member Shirley Brown did speak following the comments from the audience and Bonner.
"I just want to acknowledge it's very difficult for us to hear to be accused of things that may not be accurate, we cannot respond to those things," Brown said.
She said she heard what people had said and could not make comments, but it was difficult to still hear it.
While the audience is not allowed to make comments during the hearing of citizens, there were audible groans and sounds of disapproval toward Brown's comments.
"I can't take any action until we get the report," Brown said.
No other School Board members or Bowden made comments about the investigation.
