VNteddys042019a

FILE PHOTO

Teddy's After Dark at 125 Tamiami Trail N. in Venice was the site of an ATF raid on Wednesday.

VENICE — The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives raided a Venice bar this week.

ATF agents visited Teddy's After Dark, a small, eclectic, cash-only, bar, Wednesday evening.

Its namesake, Teddy, said the ATF confiscated all his stock, although he couldn't put his finger on exactly how much stock they left with. 

Teddy, who has a retail liquor license, indicated he was unaware he needed a distributor license to purchase the beer and wine he provides to patrons. He was in touch with state officials on Thursday trying to obtain the necessary paperwork.

"It's a little embarrassing," he said.

Otherwise, not much of a setback. He said the ATF didn't actually shut the bar down. He expected to be serving alcohol again by Monday at the latest.

The establishment opened in January 2016 and caters to a more mature audience.

"It can only hold 15 people but this new downtown bar offers an eclectic, cozy experience where the owner is a singer. And if you want food, just have it delivered, and the bar will provide you with plates and cutlery," is how the Gondolier-Sun described its opening three years ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments