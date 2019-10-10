WEST VILLAGES — While it's still a few months before spring training kicks off, baseball fans can get a taste of the action at CoolToday Park with the Atlanta Braves post season.
The Braves, who finished first in the National League East, have begun the road to the World Series.
The first game against the St. Louis Cardinals was broadcast on the park's big screen on Thursday night, and kicked off the start of the post season for the team. Fans are invited to the park to watch the postseason run and cheer on the Braves.
For fans, this was a bit like being in the big league ballpark.
Grand Palm resident Bill Moser has been a Braves fan for 20 years. To be only a couple of miles from CoolToday is a bonus.
"We don't have cable, (so) this is awesome," Moser said.
Moser, who moved from Atlanta to the West Villages, is no stranger to being able to watch games at the park. He's traveled to the stadium in Gwinnett, Georgia, which would open for fans to watch away games in the playoffs.
This isn't the first event CoolToday Park has hosted for residents.
Throughout the summer the park has hosted a variety of community events like summer movie nights and a broadcast of "America's Got Talent."
There had been plans during the initial building of the park to host streams of games if the Braves were to make it into the postseason. Now that they're in the divisional series, their fans hope they'll get to the National League Championship Series and on to the World Series.
But they're going to have to get past the St. Louis Cardinals first.
A good group of Cardinals fans came out to the park Thursday night for the game.
Gary and Pat Froeschner came from Punta Gorda. The Froeschners don't have cable, so this was a perfect opportunity for them as well.
"This is awesome," Pat said.
She added it was like being at the game, since they were in the ballpark.
"This is gorgeous," she said.
The Braves and the Cardinals will face off again at 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Fans can watch the game at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.
