NORTH PORT — A police investigation into an attack in North Port on Oct. 30 led to several charges against a North Port man, police reported Wednesday.
Robert Joseph Igneri Jr., 36, of the 1900 block of Winslow Lane, was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery by strangulation and two counts of theft of a controlled substance, according to police reports.
Igneri got into an argument with a woman at a Winslow Drive home. He then attacked her and pushed her to a closet floor where he started to strangle her, the report shows.
Police were called when the woman escaped from Igneri and ran from the home and flagged down a passing motorist, who allowed the woman to use his phone to dial 911, the report shows.
The woman later noticed all her prescription medicines had been taken.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Igneri on the North Port Police Department charges and took him to the Sarasota County Jail. His bail was set at $33,000.
Igneri posted bond on Tuesday night.
