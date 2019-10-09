SARASOTA — A Reading Recovery teacher leader at Atwater Elementary School has been selected as one of the MVPs for Florida's 17th Congressional District.
Lisa Fisher, an elementary support program specialist for the school district, was honored Tuesday at the Sarasota County County Commission meeting in Venice.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-17th District, conveyed the award to highlight dedicated public servants in his district, according to a district news release. The award honors teachers, civil servants, law enforcement officers, veterans and first responders, among others.
"Ms. Fisher is a testament to the indelible impact one person can make on many lives," Steube said. "Her dedication to excellence in Reading Recovery has amplified the reach and success of many teachers and hundreds of students. She is a true MVP that tirelessly advocates for the success of our community’s children.”
Laura Kingsley, the district's chief academic officer, also praised Fisher's efforts, noting that she works "tirelessly" with the district's 43 Reading Recovery teachers to ensure student success.
"Her passion for literacy is contagious," Kingsley said. "And her results-driven approaches to training have greatly contributed to our district exceeding the national averages for successful outcomes in Reading Recovery."
Reading Recovery is a short-term program designed for first graders who have extreme difficulty with early reading and writing, according to the release.
Highly specialized teachers work one-on-one with students in daily 30-minute lessons. The lessons last anywhere between 12 to 20 weeks, the release said.
After a full series of lessons, about 75% of these formerly low-performing students reach grade-level standard.
