NORTH PORT — Jordan Miller captured the attention of nearly 100 kindergartners at Atwater Elementary School who gazed at the great horned owl she held in her arms.
She pulled the owl out of its cage, eliciting oohs from the excited kindergartners.
“Who knows what nocturnal means?” she asked the children.
A little girl looked up at her and shrugged.
“Do you know what time they might be awake?” Miller asked.
“Night,” the girl quickly responded.
Miller, an educator from Sarasota Jungle Gardens, brought the bird and several other animals, including a Colombian red tail boa constrictor and a baby American alligator, to show students at their school’s Earth Day event Friday.
While some students were eager to touch the alligator or snake, others were a bit timid to feel the reptiles’ skin. Miller reminded the children that the animals were safe to touch, which encouraged some hesitant students to touch the animals.
“We love bringing animals for kids to see up close,” Miller said. “It’s really awesome for them to be able to experience something and actually get to touch it because we believe that one of the best ways to learn is to be tactile and have something right in front of you that you can feel and it’s actually real and we believe that showing kids these animals gets them to love them, which encourages them to care about them in the wild, as well.”
As Miller put the last animal in its cage, the kindergartners lined up, some of them giggling and asking questions, as they followed their teachers back inside. The students broke off and headed to different presentations, with 19 of them marching toward a classroom to learn about sea turtles.
Julie Sardo, a reading recovery teacher at the school, spends her time outside of work placing stakes around sea turtle nests to protect eggs. Sardo, a volunteer for the Coastal Wildlife Club, shared stories about her efforts to protect sea turtles with the small group of kindergartners, while also teaching them about the ways they can keep turtles safe.
“What happens if you step on an egg?” Sardo asked the group.
“It’ll crack open and then that sea turtle won’t come to life,” one little boy answered.
“And that would be sad, right?” Sardo said.
She showed the students a photo of her rescuing recently hatched sea turtles that were buried in the sand. Once she helped them come out of their nest, she told the children, the turtles started to head for the sea.
“I’m a hero,” she said in a booming voice.
The classroom erupted in laughter.
She taught the students to knock down their sand castles and fill any holes they dig before they leave the beach, noting that both pose a risk for nesting sea turtles.
She stressed the importance of teaching young children that they, too, can help keep sea turtles from harm.
“They will actually tell me that they saw my stakes on the beach, so now they understand why we’re protecting them,” Sardo said. “And the whole thing about our Earth Day here is to let them know we need to protect our earth or it’s not going to be around when they get older.”
