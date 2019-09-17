SARASOTA — Atwater Elementary School has been designated as a model school for its adoption of the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program.
PBIS is a prevention program that helps schools encourages good behavior and discipline.
Instructors teach students about positive behavior as they would any other subject, like reading or math. The importance of positive behavior is reinforced outside of the classroom, too, even at lunch or on the school bus.
Atwater Elementary was one of three elementary schools in the school district to earn a gold medal, according to a news release. Two others earned silver and bronze.
Laura Kingsley, the district's chief academic officer, noted she was proud of the success demonstrated by all five schools.
"This award highlights our district's focus on preparing our children to be socially adept and emotionally strong," Kingsley said in a statement. "Creating positive and supportive learning environments maximizes children's abilities to learn and teachers' abilities to teach."
When schools adopt a PBIS program, the release said, students receive fewer detentions and suspensions, and earn better grades. There is also evidence that PBIS may lead to less bullying, according to the release.
All schools in Sarasota County have PBIS plans. However, the five elementary schools are the latest to be recognized for their emphasis on preventative strategies using the PBIS program model.
