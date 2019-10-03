Students at Atwater Elementary School go to "stick" some of their teachers with tape as part of a "Stick it to Cancer" fundraiser to fight pediatric cancer. For every dollar collected, a student earned a two-foot strip of colorful duct tape they could use to attach their teachers to a wall or a post. The event was in memory of Michael Retz and other students with cancer, and raised more than $1,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments