NORTH PORT — A day after the family held services for Jesus and Keli Machado, a North Port couple that died after a North Fort Myers crash, the community — near and far — are working to assist their surviving children.
Along with an ongoing Gofundme page, one of Jesus Machado’s sisters is involved in an auction this weekend with 100 percent of the funds raised set to help her nephews, niece and stepmother — who has custody of the children in her Punta Gorda home.
The auction, Machado Family Prop Auction Benefit, is on Facebook.
Yami Laguardia, a sister of Jesus Machado, is involved in the photography industry. A group of her colleagues came up with the idea.
“As a photography prop community, we are surrounding our fellow prop artist, Yami Laguardia of Love is Props who lost her brother in this crash, with love and support in the form of this Prop Auction Benefit,” the auction site states.
“This is for anyone in the photography industry. It’s not your typical auction,” Yami Laguardia told the Sun on Friday. “Anyone who is in the industry who would like to help, 100 percent of the proceeds is going to the fund for whatever is needed for them at all.”
A group of vendors and photographers donated their own props, photography sessions and shopping credits, among other items, to help the family.
The bidding began Thursday and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday. Laguardia said her colleagues were initially going to attempt to do it quietly but decided to let the family know what they were attempting.
“I, of course, jumped on board and I’ve given my own props to help my family,” she said.
Their 5-year-old daughter suffered critical injuries but has been discharged from a hospital; two boys, aged 11 and 8, suffered minor physical injuries but all three children are now living in a new reality.
“We’re devastated for us; we’re devastated for the children that are left behind,” Laguardia said. “We’re trying to pick up the pieces of the puzzle for the kids.”
Along with the auction, she is encouraging others to consider donating to a GoFundMe website set up for the family. It is on the website at www.gofundme.com/helpformachadofamily.
Jesus Machado’s oldest sister, Rita Noda, said the service Thursday for the couple in North Port brought together many friends and family. They are needing support, both financial and beyond.
“Honestly, we’re a very spiritual family — we need a lot of prayer,” Noda said Friday.
Jesus and Keli Machado, along with their three children, were southbound on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers about 10:20 p.m. April 20 when the crash happened. Initially, authorities said it appeared his Jeep Wrangler hit a curb, causing it to flip over multiple times.
Jesus Machado was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Keli Machado suffered multiple fractures and died April 26.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have more information on the crash to contact them at 239-344-1730, or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Rita Noda said her nephew is saying a car was coming toward them northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41. She is urging FHP to release video footage from a camera that is positioned about 1,500 feet from the crash.
“From what I have understood, this road is known for that happening,” Noda said.
The family is suggesting it may have been a hit and run wreck.
She also said her brother always wore his seatbelt and thinks the Wrangler’s seatbelt popped when the car began crashing — resulting him in being ejected.
Keli was found near Jesus after the wreck, she said.
“Those two were soulmates,” Noda said. “We think she drug herself to him.”
Currently, the children are with their paternal grandmother in Punta Gorda who is working on custody.
“They’re with her and that’s where they’re going to be — and with us helping,” Yami Laguardia said. “Such a delicate and fragile moment for them and for her ...There’s going to be a lot of adjustments that need to be made in her life for the children. They’re going to have to try to get used to a new normal.”
The siblings are sticking together — along with the help of Keli Machado’s mother and family — in an effort to help the children.
As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe effort had raised $33,500, from 412 contributors, of its $80,000 goal.
“It takes a village to raise a child and that’s exactly what they have behind them,” Laguardia said.
Her sister concurred.
“It takes a village and that’s what we’re doing,” Noda said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.