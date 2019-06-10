NORTH PORT — A longtime North Port resident who has been heavily involved in environmental and education issues will be reading her new children's book at the city's libraries.
Alice White will read "The Adventures of Cowboy Jake" during Toddler Time/Storytime programs at both Shannon Staub Public Library and North Port Public Library.
She'll read at 10:30 and 11 a.m. June 13 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane.
Then she'll read at 10:15 and 11 a.m. July 1 at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
Along with reading, she'll play a guitar and lead a sing-a-long with children who will accompany her with small percussion instruments, according to a news release. The participating kids will also be able to create a cowboy hat craft to take home.
“'The Adventures of Cowboy Jake'” celebrates the uninhibited imagination of a child as well as the natural, untamed beauty of Florida that can be found in our own backyards," according to the news release. "The inspiration for the book came from the countless hours the author’s son would spend in his North Port backyard when he was a boy, creating his own adventures using the Florida wilderness as a backdrop."
White is the founder of People for Trees, a native tree advocacy.
For more information about the book, call 941-468-2486.
