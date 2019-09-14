WEST VILLAGES — North Port police are asking for help in the investigation of the death of Jose Gavarrete.
Gavarrete, 60, was found face down in a pond in the Gran Paradiso subdivision in the West Villages on Aug. 16. According to a tweet from North Port Police on Friday, Gavarrete was seen walking into the subdivision on Aug. 14.
The body was discovered along Basilica and Benissmo Drive in the West Villages subdivision. The area is currently under construction and Gavarrete was found by workers in the water about 200 feet from the road.
Gavarrete's body was believed to have been in the water for two days. He was wearing dark blue work pants with reflective striping, and a light blue, long-sleeved shirt. According to the original report, Gavarrete was wearing work boots.
Gavarrete is considered homeless and appeared to be working in the area, according to police. His last known address was in Naples.
North Port Police has indicated that foul play is not suspected in Gavarrete's death. Detectives are trying to understand why Gavarrete was in the community and any other circumstances as to why he died.
Anyone who may have seen Gavarrete or may have information is asked to contact North Port Police Detective Kishia Veigel at 941-429-7335 or email kveigel@northportpd.com.
