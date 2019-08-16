WEST VILLAGES — North Port Police Department are investigating what was initially called a drowning at Gran Paradiso in North Port.
The call came in at about 2:18 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Authorities responded to Basilica Drive near Benissimo Drive in the West Villages subdivision, which is currently under construction.
According to North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor, the body of a 50-year-old man was found face down in the water.
Taylor could not provide further information on how the man got back there who found him, or where he was found.
He noted it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.
- This story will be updated.
