The North Port Community Baby Shower and Pre-School Expo took place on Saturday, April 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center.

The event was presented by the city of North Port’s Social Services Division and sponsored by the Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County.

The expo was intended for pregnant women and families with children up to age 4, and provided information exhibits, door prizes, refreshments and different activities.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments