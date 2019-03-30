NORTH PORT — A North Port nonprofit is seeking help from the community, seeking hygiene products that it will, in turn, donate to students through the city’s schools.
And it is seeking the help from snowbirds who might be heading home who have unused — and still closed — hygiene items.
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children — also known as Back Pack Angels — “needs help obtaining hygiene products,” according to a news release from the group.
BPA packs and delivers about 800 bags each month, with 10 items to a bag, it noted.
“We deliver the products to the schools in North Port, including preschools, and some social agencies. We have had problems lately with our delivery trucks not being able to deliver on time, and being able to get the supplies needed,” it said.
With the end of season taking place in the next few weeks, the group asked for snowbirds to consider donating their unused items to the cause.
“Please, if you are heading north and have unopened hygiene products, or shopping where you buy one get one free, think of donating to BPA,” it said.
Back Pack Angels is a 501©3 nonprofit organization. Meetings are 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. For more information and drop-off sites for the hygiene items, visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
