NORTH PORT — North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as Back Pack Angels, said the group packed and delivered nearly 900 bags of hygiene products to North Port schools and local social agencies before schools ended for the year.
“BPA still delivers to pre-schools during the summer, so are always in need of hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner, laundry detergent, deodorant and much more,” it said in a news release.
It encouraged people to check its website for products it needs along with drop off sites.
Its website is www.backpackangels.org.
“Remember when staying at a hotel/motel to pick up unopened bottles of shampoo/conditioner/soap,” it said. “BPA uses these products in our bags for the pre-schools.”
Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that uses donations and fundraisers to help North Port children.
“We are blessed to have many volunteers always ready to help with collections, delivery,packing, (and much more) we can always use help,” it said.
The group meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month aside from August at the North Port Public Library.
For more information, call Dianne 813-758-2805 or find the group on Facebook.
