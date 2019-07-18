Shannon Staub Public Library hosted a 1990s Space Jam summer kickoff event in June. The event was set to help gear kids up for its summer reading program. Those who attended the free event enjoyed music from the ’90s and photo booth provided by Jam All Day Entertainment, ice cream provided by Sunny Days Ice Cream Truck, various crafts, face painting, trivia, games and activities for all ages, sponsored by Friends of the Shannon Staub Library. To read more about upcoming events on Shannon Staub Public Library and North Port Public Library, check out Page 4C. For more photos from the event, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments