Shannon Staub Public Library hosted a 1990s Space Jam summer kickoff event in June. The event was set to help gear kids up for its summer reading program. Those who attended the free event enjoyed music from the ’90s and photo booth provided by Jam All Day Entertainment, ice cream provided by Sunny Days Ice Cream Truck, various crafts, face painting, trivia, games and activities for all ages, sponsored by Friends of the Shannon Staub Library. To read more about upcoming events on Shannon Staub Public Library and North Port Public Library, check out Page 4C. For more photos from the event, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.