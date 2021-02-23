NORTH PORT — The members of the North Port Coalition for Homeless-Needy Children, also known as Back Pack Angels, report they are still able to collect, pack and deliver hygiene products to needy children through the school system.
"The last few months we have delivered over 600 bags every month," said organizer Pat Petersmark. "The need is great."
Back Pack Angels is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization started in 2010 that relies on grants and support from the community and individuals.
Like many nonprofits, the group has not been able to hold public fundraising events, so its members are always looking for ways to obtain their hygiene products. They are also looking for more volunteers to help out, Petersmark said.
"Volunteers may never see the joy on the faces of those they help, but we feel the joy in our hearts," she said.
The group meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month outdoors at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. The next meeting is March 2. "Please wear a mask, bring a chair and join us," Petersmark said.
For more information, or to see what items the group needs, visit www.backpackangels.org. If you've collected items and need someone to pick them up, call Petersmark at 941-888-2810. Volunteer coordinator is Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347 orsricard@gmail.com.
