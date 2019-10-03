The Backpack Angels teamed up with the Kiwanis Club of North Port for a joint quarter auction recently at the Morgan Family Center this week. The Backpack Angles give out 690 to 800 bags of toiletries to all elementary schools and daycare centers throughout North Port to help children in need. The Kiwanis are similar and help students through the Children's Community Clothing Closet where they give five free outfits per child.

Kiwanians will collect donated new packages of socks and underwear from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the entrance to Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, and Ross in the Cocoplum Village Shoppes, 18139 Tamiami Trail, North Port, to help needy children.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments