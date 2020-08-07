beefs

A car comea through the wall and into North Port Beef 'O' Brady's restaurant. By Friday night, the restaurant had reopened.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Police are trying to put together what happened to send a car through the outside wall and into the dining room of the North Port Beef 'O' Brady's restaurant.

The restaurant's franchise owners are just trying to put their restaurant back together.

The crash happened Thursday night at the restaurant on Sumter Boulevard.

"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported," the NPPD reported. "Investigation is ongoing."

