SARASOTA — Two resident-initiated amendments to the Sarasota County Charter on the Nov. 6 general election ballot are headed to a Sarasota County courtroom Friday.
Judge Frederick Mercurio of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota has granted an emergency hearing on Friday to hear arguments on a counter-claim filed in early September regarding the two Beach Road amendments on the ballot.
Those two issues were placed on the ballot by county commissioners Aug. 29 after a public hearing at the behest of a single organization, Reopen Beach Road, Inc. which gathered the required 15,096 signatures to place the issues on the ballot.
Reopen Beach Road Inc. is a Florida nonprofit corporation formed by Siesta Key resident Mike Consentino, who has appeared at several open to the public portions of county commission meetings over the past two years, urging commissioners to reverse their May 2016 decision to vacate a portion of Beach Road.
Unsuccessful in that effort, and in the ongoing litigation challenging the county’s vacation of the road, Consentino resorted to the charter amendments as a means to gain what he wants.
The first issue asks county voters to add a new section to the county charter to require the county to retain and not sell county-owned park, preserves, beach and water access, and waterfront vistas according to the ballot title.
The second measure would explicitly require the county to rescind the vacation of Beach Road and reacquire ownership as the road existed on Jan. 1, 2016.
On Sept. 11, Dennis and Wendy Madden, parties to ongoing litigation regarding Beach Road on Siesta Key, filed the counter-claim challenging the two amendments. They argue that the two measures are vague and contrary to state law.
For example, they claim that the corporation and Consentino made false and misleading statements to secure signatures leading people to believe that the action by commissioners was “akin to a decision to ‘privatize’ the beach by corrupt Sarasota County officials.”
In a response filed in late September, Consentino argued that the Maddens have improperly raised new claims in the existing litigation contrary to the Florida Rules of Civil Procedure, and that those claims are unrelated to the litigation at hand.
Besides Consentino, the Maddens have also named Sarasota County and Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner as parties.
Ballots for the Nov. 6 general election have already been printed and contain the two issues for which Consentino successfully obtained sufficient signatures for placement on the ballot.
By email Turner said that if the two measures are ruled invalid, then votes on them would not be tabulated. In addition, notices would be placed in vote-by-mail ballots and in polling places to alert voters about the situation.
