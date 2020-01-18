NORTH PORT — A Punta Gorda sod company is owed $45,270.
A North Port land clearing company is on the hook for $59,215.
And the bank wants its $100,000 unsecured loan back.
In all, there are more than $500,000 in pages of listed debt with creditors. There are more pages of angry buyers from North Port, Bradenton, Canada, West Virginia, Port Charlotte, Naples and Sarasota whose design and construction deposits likely won’t get returned. Or their unfinished homes will sit until another builder is found.
The irony is that James Willis had so much work with his Elk Ridge Custom Homes that he couldn’t keep up, was paying supplier debt with buyer cash for their home design and construction, an opposing lawyer asserted.
This dreary picture of the North Port home builder’s juggling of debt, cash and suppliers surfaced Thursday. Willis appeared with his Sarasota attorney before a trustee with the US Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of Florida in Tampa, explaining how his business in two years bellyflopped before filing for Chapter 7 protection in mid-December.
The meeting of creditors hearing before bankruptcy trustee Dawn A. Carapella revealed the depth of Willis’s troubles, said Alan Tennebaum, the Sarasota lawyer representing furious Elk Ridge buyers with incomplete or yet-started homes they had paid Willis to build.
Willis in court, Tennebaum said, blamed everyone but himself: over-selling real estate agents, bank officers withholding loans on his shaky finances yet shoveling mortgages to potential Elk Ridge buyers, even too much business in keeping up with a stream of home-building projects that ultimately led to a bankruptcy. And Willis also revealed previous troubles in the building industry, having filed for bankruptcy in Michigan in the late 2000s, Tennebaum said.
Willis also reported that Elk Ridge contractors had completed a handful of homes, including two for his North Port real estate broker, when it closed its doors; 27 were under construction and 12 were in the planning and design stages. Willis paid himself $70,000 annually, his superintendents and office staff an hourly rate, Tennebaum said.
Tennebaum portrayed Willis as a hands-off, sometime carpenter relying on suppliers to complete Elk Ridge’s many projects. Without someone directing the work, things spiraled out of control, he said.
Willis’s attorney Timothy Gensmer did not return calls.
“The pictured presented,” Tennebaum said of Willis’s testimony on Thursday, was of a man “fully unprepared to build homes.”
Elk Ridge filed for incorporation in 2016. James Michael Willis is listed with the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation as the licensee for Elk Ridge Custom Homes. His license as a certified building contractor expires in August 2020. In time, Tennebaum asserted, Willis may have been misled on two fronts: by real estate brokers who oversold Elk Ridge’s capacity, and by a bank that underfed him loan requests, yet oversold him by granting mortgages to those with Elk Ridge contracts.
“That’s the public story that needs to be told,” Tennebaum said, “the one that happens over and over again.”
Willis at filing for Chapter 7 protection had listed some $61,379 owed in accounts receivable, $502,000 of debt.
The meeting of creditors in Tampa reconvenes Jan. 30. That may be another chance for those Elk Ridge buyers and suppliers left in the lurch to voice their complaints, Tennebaum said, or a “vent session for the homeowners.”
