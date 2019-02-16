TRX Suspension Training is a type of workout for those who want to develop lean muscle, build muscle and lose weight.
This training is used by all four branches of military personnel. It leverages gravity and body weight to develop strength, balance, fitness, flexibility and core stability simultaneously, according to officials.
Classes are being offered at the MFCC on Wednesdays (14-18) and adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
The cost is $8 per class, or $40 for eight classes. The first class is free.
