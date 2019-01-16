NORTH PORT — Basketball is a near year-round sports for youth in North Port.
Besides the high school schedule, the middle school boys and girls seasons start in late November and go into late January.
Just about that time the North Port Youth Basketball Inc. organization starts its winter season games at the Morgan Family Center.
The NPYB starts play Saturday, Jan. 26, and there will be divisions for the 14-18, 12-13, 10-11, 8-9 and 5-7 age groups. The last games will be April 6.
There are four teams in the 5-7 division, and six in each of the older divisions. All of the divisions are in playoffs following the regular season except the 5-7 division.
There always is tough competition in the older age divisions, especially in the championship games.
Last spring, Bieniek (coached by Scott Bieniek) topped Corbett 64-54 for the 14-18 championship in the playoffs. Mendez defeated Mackey 66-50 for the 12-13 championship and Killian defeated Metts 47-27 for the 10-11 championship. Bryan Velazquez, who scored 19 points to lead Bieniek to its 14-18 victory over Corbett, is now on Antonio Mendez’s 14-18 team.
The NPYB summer season is also on the schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.