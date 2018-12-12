The traditional pre-Christmas Bazaar of Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God (St. Mary’s) Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 North Biscayne Drive (corner of West Price Boulevard) will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.
Traditional and very popular Ukrainian Americas food, including varenyky (pierogis), holubtsi (cabbage rolls), and others, as well home baked pastries and coffee will be available throughout the duration of bazaar for on site consumption and for takeout.
The Bazaar committee is co-chaired by Oksana Lew and Nestor Olesnycky.
At 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 14, the North Port High School’s Advanced Women’s Chorus and Concert Choir will sing, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday the female duet Svitanok will perform in the Parish Center located next to the church.
On both days, there will be a large selections of gift items suitable for giving to both children and adults for Christmas and other occasions.
Individuals and families interested in fulfilling their Sunday liturgy (Mass) attendance obligation can do this while attending the bazaar. There will be the English language Divine Liturgy (Mass) celebrated at 4 p.m., on Saturday, and the Ukrainian language liturgy — at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
All are welcome to attend the bazaar, concerts, and church services.
The Executive Committee (Board of Directors) of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida met last Monday at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — the Oseredok. The meeting was chaired by Daria Tomashosky, club president
After Halya Lisnyczyj read the minutes of the last meeting and Treasurer Nancy Wosny read the financial report, members of the Board discussed several projects on the calendar of club’s activities as well as some issues to be addressed and resolved.
A lengthy discussion was held regarding the support of one children’s home in Ukraine and continuation of the North Port’s Atwater Elementary School project.
Club’s Scholarship Committee Chair Victor Lisnyczyj reported that the committee met and made some tentative decision, to be discussed further and confirmed at the January 2019 meeting of the committee.
This year’s caroling will be coordinated by Lieda Boyko. It was decided to take not less than one half of the proceeds of the caroling project for the children’s home in Ukraine, to provide the home’s residents some basic needs they are lacking.
President Daria announced that 30 tickets were already sold for the performance of the Ukrainian National Odesa Ballet in Punta Gorda in January, and 17 people signed up for the Christmas Lights Trolley Tour.
There will be no monthly membership meeting this month. The next membership meeting will take place at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at the Oseredok.
Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko picked up his second lightweight title last Saturday night by winning a unanimous decision defeating Jose Pedraza.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.