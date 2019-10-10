Stop light at West Villages Parkway

Drivers should be prepared to stop at West Villages Parkway and U.S. 41. The new light is now operational.

WEST VILLAGES — Drivers coming through the West Villages should be prepared to stop at the new traffic signal at West Villages Parkway and U.S. 41.

The light covers the intersection leading into CoolToday baseball park and the West Villages Marketplace with its soon-to-be-opened Publix store.

The intersection has been the site of several accidents, including a fatal crash in March following the final 2019 Spring Training Atlanta Braves game.

This is the second traffic signal to be erected in the West Villages. A light was placed between the IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso subdivision in late 2018.

