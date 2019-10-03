WEST VILLAGES — Drivers coming through the West Villages should be prepared to stop at the new traffic signal at West Villages Parkway and U.S. 41.
The light covers the intersection leading into CoolToday baseball park and the West Villages Marketplace with its soon-to-be-opened Publix store.
The intersection has been the site of several accidents, including a fatal crash in March following the final 2018 Spring Training Atlanta Braves game.
This is the second traffic signal to be erected in the West Villages. A light was placed between the IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso subdivision in late 2018.
