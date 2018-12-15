NORTH PORT — North Port Mayor Chris Hanks hates hanging outdoor Christmas lights.
So he carefully covers his dining room walls with ivy and lines the room with Christmas trees. Some stand tall, almost reaching the ceiling. Some keep closer to the ground hovering above small, white reindeer.
Hanks stopped hanging lights outside and began intertwining them between branches to create his first Christmas room — which gained the attention of nearly 18 million people after he posted a video to Facebook of the room last year.
The attention came as a shock to Hanks, who only tagged his sister and brother-in-law in the post, and said he wasn’t trying to show anyone other than his family.
“It’s a very small percentage of the population that do anything like that, even remotely have a viral video this way, so obviously that was kind of a little bit of an adrenaline rush,” Hanks said. “It was fun to watch it go up. It was fun to try to follow the comments, which was impossible to do.
“I probably did 30 interviews all over the world with news organizations. People were just picking it up whether it was a news station in Tennessee, one in Sydney, Australia. It was just really kind of neat.”
Hanks isn’t the only one who has people glancing at his work.
On the 5200 block of Montego Lane in Port Charlotte is a less traditional set of lights: A roller coaster.
With a combination of PVC pipes, zip ties and more than 2,000 light bulbs, Port Charlotte resident Steve O’Donnell simulates a coaster dropping 45 feet from his roof, and weaving through his trees and all throughout his yard.
Having ridden more than 400 roller coasters, and setting up and designing light displays at amusement parks and camping grounds for more than 15 years, his front yard this time of year is a tale of his passions.
O’Donnell starts his yard’s transformation right after Thanksgiving, and usually takes a week to perfect the ride. This is his fourth year creating the roller coaster, and it “grows a little bit taller each year,” he said.
For Hanks, in September this year, the numbers began to steadily climb again. Last year’s video has now reached more than 28 million views.
Hanks said he felt the pressure to deliver again this year, hoping to impress by adding ivy to the walls and a few more trees – features missing from last year’s video.
“People kept saying, ‘Are you doing another room this year,’ so we did feel the pressure to make sure that we did something and to do it a little bit different, but I will tell you the thing about a viral video is it’s all a matter of chance, you catch a strong jet stream and it will carry you.”
Yet, this year’s video hasn’t quite gotten the same attention, reaching just over 13,000 views.
“It’s starting to pick up, but nothing like it did last year, but it is starting to pick up as we get closer,” Hanks said. “I did exactly the same thing, I tagged my sister and her brother. I just wanted to see what it would do.”
For Hanks’ wife, Melinda, the Christmas room provides an escape.
“It transports you,” Melinda said. “You sit there and all your troubles go away for a little while.”
Despite the number of people watching, Hanks said he will still continue to create the Christmas room for years to come.
“It’s starting to become a tradition for our family,” Hanks said. “It’s almost weird when we walk through the house and this is not right in the middle of it, but we get to enjoy it, that’s the thing, is no matter what time of the day, no matter, you know, as long as we’re in the home, it’s right in the midst of it and we get to enjoy it.”
Staff Writer Liz Hardaway contributed to this story.
