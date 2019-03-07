NORTH PORT — Planning for the city’s continued rapid growth was the underlying theme of the North Port City Commission’s initial budget meeting Wednesday.
The workshop, the first event in the 2020 budget process, was held a month ahead of the budget schedule set in 2018.
Among the items facing the city, according to the commission, were better citywide high speed internet service, more affordable housing, improvements to the North Port Performing Arts Center, and an electrical substation to serve the eastern part of the city.
City Manager Peter Lear said the internet access is a sticky issue.
“Many people complain they either do not have internet or the service is very slow,” Lear said. “I don’t know how many times we have reached out to providers to ask for better service.”
Improving the infrastructure of the eastern part of North Port was another issue addressed by the panel.
Lack of sewer and water service is hampering the development of that area — along with a lack of sidewalks.
Commissioners also questioned why the city cannot assess police and fire protection fees to nonprofits operating in the city.
“I believe the law is that we cannot assess a church’s sanctuary, but its other buildings may be accessible,” Lear said. “We need to determine that.”
The city attorney was asked to research the law on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.