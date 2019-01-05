NORTH PORT — A bicycle-SUV collision killed a North Port woman around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Michelle Denise Sedlak, 56, of the 7900 block of Hyde Park Avenue, died at the scene of the accident at U.S. 41 and Pan American Boulevard.
Clark was riding a bicycle and tried to cross U.S. 41 when she was struck by a blue Mercury SUV driven by North Port resident Kimberly Thompson, who was not injured.
According to witnesses, Sedlak attempted to cross all lanes of U.S. 41 when she was struck. Her bicycle was not equipped with lights. Witnesses reported that she crossed the highway against a red light.
North Port reported 34 accidents last year involving bicyclists and pedestrians and motor vehicles. It was not reported how many of those incidents resulted in fatal injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
