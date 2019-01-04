NORTH PORT — A woman was killed in a bicycle crash late Thursday night that shut down part of Tamiami Trail in North Port.
The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. when 56-year-old Michelle Sedlak was struck by a Mercury Utility driven by Kimberly Thompson, 45, of North Port.
Sedlak was traveling south on Pan American Boulevard when she attempted to cross Tamiami Trail, reports show. The initial investigation into the crash showed that Sedlak had violated the right of way of the SUV.
Witnesses at the scene told authorities that Sedlak attempted to go south on Pan American across all lanes of Tamiami when she had the red light — Sedlak's bicycle also had no lights.
Sedlak was trauma alerted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she later died. North Port Police officers continue to investigate and there are no charges aganst Thompson at this time.
