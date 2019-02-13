NORTH PORT — Bieniek overcame a slow start and defeated Wax 47-30 to remain undefeated in North Port Youth Basketball 12-13-year old age division play Saturday at the Morgan Family Community Center.
Bieniek (3-0) trailed Wax (2-1) 11-7 at the end of the opening quarter, but battled back to tie the score at 17-17 at halftime. Bieniek outscored Wax 13-9 in the third quarter to take a 30-26 lead into the final quarter.
Brendan Soler led with 17 points and Quentin Andrade added 13.
Bieniek has scored 138 points and allowed just 78 in its three games.
“We played as a team,” said Bieniek assistant coach Kevin Andrade. “It wasn’t our best game but we played well as a unit.”
In another 12-13 division contest, Guerreiro outscored Corbett 35-29 to also remain undefeated at 3-0. Devin Bushell led with 13 points. Corbett is 0-3 on the season.
Metts defeated Leavitt, 53-45. Metts is 1-2 and Leavitt is 0-3.
In 10-11 action, Metts defeated Guerreiro 45-16 to raise its record to 1-2. Guerreiro is 0-3. Damian Howard led with 19 points. Miguel Angel Gonzalez added 16 points. Gluewu is in first place in the 10-11 division with a 3-0 record after beating Davidson 34-26. Van Salisbury defeated Baker 47-25. Davidson is 2-1, Baker 1-2 and Metts 1-2
Reichel defeated Metts 49-44 in 14-17 action, the latter team’s second defeat of the season. Reichel is 3-0 and Metts is now 1-2. Robinson rolled over Bieniek 65-49 and Mendez topped Kline 57-42. Mendez is 3-0 and tied with Reichel for first place.
Kline and Robinson are 1-2 and Bieniek is 0-3. Reichel leads the division with 154 points and Mendez is second with 151.
Games on Saturday begin at 8:30 a.m.
