The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will present their second Charity Car Show supported by the Florida West Coast Car Club. The show will help to raise funds for Shannon Staub Library for special programs, activities, and equipment.
The show is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College North Port and the Shannon Staub Library, 4445 Career Lane, near the intersection of Cranberry and Toledo Blade boulevards. (The rain date is March 1.)
This is a community event with activities for the whole family. It includes show cars, music, food for purchase, a raffle, door prizes, face painting, balloon artists and more.
Show cars of all makes and models are invited. Florida West Coast Car Club will perform the judging and award (21) trophies, including the iHeartMedia Best-in-Show trophy.
General admission is free, and there is a $10 pre-registration donation for show cars. Car Registration on the day of the show is $15.
Food trucks confirmed to attend are Pickled Pink, Mr. Ed’s Ice Cream and Little Greece. DJ Frank the Tank will be there as well.
Florida West Coast Car Club President Doug Wood and Vice President Art Poser have been coordinating with the Friends group and providing their guidance and judging expertise to make this a very successful event. This local car club is made up of over two hundred members, hosts many Cruise-Ins in the area, works with a number of nonprofits sponsoring a number of charity car shows, and raises funds for these organizations.
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to support the programs, activities and enhancements to technology at the Shannon Staub Library. The Friends operate a used book store adjacent to library, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Hardcover books, CDs, DVDs and monetary donations are gladly accepted. Find additional information at www.friendsofsspl.org.
