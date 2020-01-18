Children on bikes navigated through obstacle courses, had their helmets checked for correct fitting and learned about bike and pedestrian safety at the Bike Rodeo, held Saturday in North Port as a joint project by People for Trees and the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
Bike safety checks were performed by Real Bikes of Venice and Bicycles International. Friends of the The Kiwanis gave away four bikes. Members of the North Port High School volunteered helping students exhibit their biking skills.
Friends of the Legacy Trail gave out free helmets with money provided by a state grant, and member volunteers explained how the Legacy Trail will extend from North Port to Venice, Laurel and Sarasota. For more information about the trail, visit www.friendsofthelegacytrail.org or www.scgov.net.
