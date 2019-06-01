NORTH PORT — If you believe your BMX riding or skateboarding skills are without equal, you are invited to sign up for the city’s Bike and Skate Competition in the Skate Park.
The event is slated for Friday, June 21.
It begins on that day at 2.p.m., with registration set to begin at 1 p.m. The North Port Skate Park is at 5651 North Port Boulevard.
All spectators will be admitted free, but those registering to compete will need to pay a $10 registration fee. No checks or cards will be accepted, so bring cash along with your skills.
There will be three levels of categories, including beginner, intermediate and advanced. Prizes will be awarded in a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.
Parking for the event will be at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Avenue.
If you have any questions, contact the city’s Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-7275.
