SARASOTA — If you don’t think tourism matters to Sarasota County officials, guess again.
According to the final numbers for the 2018 fiscal year presented to the county’s Tourist Development Council last week, tourism had an economic impact to the county of a little over $3 billion.
Yes, billions with a “b.”
And according to the statistics compiled by Visit Sarasota, the county’s tourism arm, that impact came from the 2.7 million visitors to the county in the last fiscal year, a 0.6 percent increase from fiscal year 2017.
Joseph St. Germain, the president of Downs and St. Germain Research which tracks tourism patterns in Florida, then went on to answer the question of how those numbers affected each Sarasota County resident.
The answer — a lot.
For example, he showed the TDC board, each visitor who stayed in paid accommodations within the county contributed $979 to the county’s economy. If that visitor was an international guest, that figure jumped to $1,212.
Moreover, every 111 visitors support one job in the county. Overall, the 2.7 million people who visited the county in fiscal year 2018 equaled 24,900 jobs with wages amounting to $683.5 million.
“Visitors do create jobs,” St. Germain told the TDC board.
Drilling down further, St. Germain said those visitors to Sarasota last year contributed a modest 6.5 percent increase in the county’s tourism development tax of $22.8 million.
St. Germain saved the most telling statistic for last.
Visitors to the county over the past year, he said, saved county residents the sum of $656 per household.
Not discussed by the council, but included in the backup materials in the meeting packet were metrics profiling the visitors to the county.
By region, the northeastern part of the country had the most visitors to Sarasota County with 29.8 percent, followed by the midwest at 21.6 percent, and the southeast — excluding Florida — at 12 percent.
Canada represented the most foreign visitors to the county with 7.5 percent of the total visitors.
By city, 96,950 people or 8.1 percent of the total visitors came from New York City. The Tampa area was next with 79,500 visitors or 6.7 percent, followed by Atlanta (66,130 or 5.5 percent), and Washington D.C/Baltimore (57,040 or 4.8 percent).
Notably, the county hosts spring training for the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium, and next year, the Atlanta Braves will be calling North Port home for spring training at their new facility in West Villages.
“You’re treading water despite the fine efforts of Visit Sarasota,” Phillip Downs, a senior partner with the firm, told council members.
