The Buffalo Bills Backers of North Port, with a little help from their friends and neighbors, collected 1,200 pairs of brand-new socks to be distributed to children who need them in North Port schools recently.
They also collected money and donated $1,500 to the North Port Coalition for Homeless and Needy Children, aka Pack Angels. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors sharing a smile in our community through care and compassion,” said spokesperson Betty Regan.
The Bills Backers gave a special thank you to Publix Store 1180 for the temporary use of their shopping cart for the socks collection.
The Buffalo Bills Backers meet every game day at 1081 Price Blvd., corner Price and Toledo Blade. For more information, call Betty at 941-525-4798 or email panfishcookers@aol.com.
