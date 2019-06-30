NORTH PORT - If you've ever played "Binglo," or tried to play, the game is coming to the area on July 26.
Or if you've tried to get tickets to play and were disappointed because the event was sold out, now is the time to reserve your spot.
The Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the game at the Morgan Family Community Center. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.
"Binglo" is takeoff on the old bingo game. It involves black lights, fluorescent clothing and a darkened room. All ages are invited.
Prizes will be awarded. The cost is $10 for a 10 card pack. To register, call 941-429-PARK, stop by the Morgan or Mullen centers or register online at http://bit.ly/Blingo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.