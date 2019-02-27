Ukrainian writer, translator, poet and cultural activist Lesia Ukrayinka (real name Larysa Petrivna Kosach-Kvitka) was born Feb. 25, 1871 in Novohrad Volynskyi, Ukraine. She wrote poetry, dramas, essays — and also was very active in the Ukrainian political life.
She is known for several publications of her books of poems, especially her poem “Boyarynya” which translates to “The Noble Woman” and was banned by both Russian tsarist and Communist governments for its anti-Russian content, and very popular “Leesova Pesnya” which translates to “Forest Song.”
In the Ukrainian literature, Lesia belongs to the best-known women of the old and new literary personalities. She is considered as poet of courage and struggle, even though she was a frail woman in poor health who died in 1913 at the age of 42.
In her poems “Contra spem spero” she wrote:
“Yes, I’ll smile, indeed, through tears and weeping, sing my song where evil holds its sway, hopeless, a steadfast hope forever keeping, I shall live! Your thoughts of grief – away!” (Translated by Vera Rich).
A film about Lesia Ukrayinka’s life is being produced in Ukraine, which, according to news releases, will portray her as lively, modern, with deep feelings, with all her mystical and controversial turns of her life.
• • •
On Feb. 21, 1942, German Nazi Gestapo executed a young poet and active member of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, Olena Teliha, together with her husband and several other members of the organization in Babyn Yar near Kyiv, Ukraine.
A memorial cross was erected in 1992 on the site to commemorate Olena Teliha and other nationalists executed with her.
• • •
I wish to express my and my family’s thanks and appreciation to all who sent us their cards and words of sympathy, attended the funeral services, and provided us moral support during the sad time — death and funeral of my beloved, lovely wife, Katrusia.
We are especially thankful our bishop, the Most Rev. Bohdan J. Danylo of Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat in Parma, Ohio, for his celebration of Requiem Divine Liturgy at our Church and prayer service at Venice Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Vasyl Petriv, our pastor.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
